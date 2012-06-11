Fabio Pantoja

(GIF animation) Tip-Top

Fabio Pantoja
Fabio Pantoja
  • Save
(GIF animation) Tip-Top chicken logo tip top gif animation fabric company restaurant adobe branding hat character industry logotype egg
Download color palette

This was a logo refreshment for a major chicken company in Nicaragua, they had their original logo for over more than 50 years in the market, it was about a time for a refreshment :) (This project was done with the collaboration work of Carlos Baez Y Roger Miranda).

Fabio Pantoja
Fabio Pantoja

More by Fabio Pantoja

View profile
    • Like