Browser View

Working on a new slider / featured project display for my site design.
would love to hear your feedback on what i have so far.

I still need to add some shading on the bottom to make it look like its coming out of the slot.

there are deliberately no min / max / close buttons as i wanted to keep it simple.

why not talk to me on twitter

Posted on Jun 11, 2012
