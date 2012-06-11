premadepixels.com

Woodstock Flyers Vol 2 PSD Templates

premadepixels.com
premadepixels.com
Woodstock Flyers Vol 2 PSD Templates psd flyers workshop flyer art flyers club events club flyer club party club poster clubs and parties concert flyers concert templates design event flyers disco flyers disco parties flyer bundle flyer psd flyer templates indie flyers magazine flyer magazine style flyers old school flyers party flyer photo effects photo show poster templates premium flyers print templates retro flyers rock band rock concert vintage flyers
Download Link: http://graphicriver.net/item/woodstock-psd-flyer-templates-vol2/2484329

Awesome Concert flyers to promote your concert or club events. The flyer looks stunning and sure to arouse interest to your events or concerts.
The flyer is completely editable making it easy for you to customize to suit your event's needs.

Present your flyers the way they should. Your event or concert can’t go wrong if you promote it with this flyer.

Features:
5x8 inches
Print Ready - CMYK @ 300 dpi with 0.25” bleed
100% Editable
Photo Option with Effect + editable photo effect layers
Options to change colors
Organized Layers
Attractive Design with a unique layout
Well Documented Friendly Help File

With a little photoshop knowledge, your options are endless.

premadepixels.com
premadepixels.com

