Little illustration from my next handmade art book

illustration drawing pencil foxes wildlife
This is based on the first photo I managed to take of the new litter of fox cubs that emerged in my garden two years ago. We had a litter of cubs in the garden almost every year, but this was the earliest I ever managed to photograph them after birth and they were very tiny.

Posted on Jun 11, 2012
