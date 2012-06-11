Andre Rodrigues

Painting

Painting painting acrylic
A painting I am doing for the Wife for her birthday, been working on it for over 4 months, started in Feb this year. Finally got the lightstreaks right after many a tries. Painting is about 80% done, now all that's left is the detail work in inks.

Posted on Jun 11, 2012
