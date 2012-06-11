Caleb Jacob

Kaboomly Sidebar

Caleb Jacob
Caleb Jacob
  • Save
Kaboomly Sidebar sidebar widget clean project manager kaboomly
Download color palette

One of the widget's I designed for a project me and my friends are working on. +1 for the light reflecting on my screen! :)

View all tags
Posted on Jun 11, 2012
Caleb Jacob
Caleb Jacob

More by Caleb Jacob

View profile
    • Like