Codek Foundries :: Logo

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
We helped our friends at Codek Foundries with a full brand refresh and new website, we love the logo option and colors they chose!
—
Looking to take your brand to the next level? We would love to hear from you. Email us at hello@llt-group.com
Website | Instagram