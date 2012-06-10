Kyle Picone

Application 1

Kyle Picone
Kyle Picone
  • Save
Application 1 branding blue overlay branding presentation blue abstract blue overlay
Download color palette

Conceptual/Personal project. Work in Progress.
Photo credit: Sally Man, 1989

View all tags
Posted on Jun 10, 2012
Kyle Picone
Kyle Picone

More by Kyle Picone

View profile
    • Like