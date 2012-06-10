Ira F. Cummings

Your Inner Democrat

Ira F. Cummings
Ira F. Cummings
  • Save
Your Inner Democrat democrat republican elephant donkey blue red politcal vector geometric distressed
Download color palette

The client liked the idea. Here it is with a little refinement.

6cb2176e4e312332d1ca182b7396e9ee
Rebound of
Finding your inner democrat
By Ira F. Cummings
View all tags
Posted on Jun 10, 2012
Ira F. Cummings
Ira F. Cummings

More by Ira F. Cummings

View profile
    • Like