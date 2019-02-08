Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Dan Lehman

Macaw Parrot Illustration

Dan Lehman
Dan Lehman
Hire Me
  • Save
Macaw Parrot Illustration rough scribble texture beak profile branch illustration drawing sketch jungle zoo animal parrot
Download color palette

First draft in a series of new illustrations for a super fun commission.

Dan Lehman
Dan Lehman
Branding, Illustration, & Packaging
Hire Me

More by Dan Lehman

View profile
    • Like