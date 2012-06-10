Charles Wood

Early Blueprint Style

An early test for an unused concept for the animation that accompanied the unveiling of the new Twitter logo created by @design team at Twitter.

You can see the final animation here:
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fh20pdCrCAU

Posted on Jun 10, 2012
