Anders Haig

Typography Experiment

Anders Haig
Anders Haig
  • Save
Typography Experiment typography ink handwriting
Download color palette

I've been playing around with a variety of different hand-drawn typography styles. Unfortunately, I'm way too much of a perfectionist and haven't been happy with my pen or results. Any pen recommendations?

Note: This is based off fantastic Sneaker Script (http://www.myfonts.com/fonts/flat-it/sneaker-script/) and not a completely original work.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 10, 2012
Anders Haig
Anders Haig
Like