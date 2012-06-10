Sergio Ejeda

Quick gauge thing

Sergio Ejeda
Sergio Ejeda
Hire Me
  • Save
Quick gauge thing photoshop gauge digital
Download color palette

Don't know why I woke up this morning with the idea of this digital gauge so I had to fire up PS and throw it out of my head

View all tags
Posted on Jun 10, 2012
Sergio Ejeda
Sergio Ejeda
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Sergio Ejeda

View profile
    • Like