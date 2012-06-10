Andy German

Two new projects... fin!

Andy German
Andy German
  • Save
Two new projects... fin! website design illustration poster amps
Download color palette

Two projects I've been dribbbling all done and up on my site.

http://agerman.co.uk/geo_animals.html
http://agerman.co.uk/classic_amps.html

Have a gander if you will!

50edd3dc6a0dfa9d09528da4ee5c6997
Rebound of
NEW WEBSITE UP!
By Andy German
View all tags
Posted on Jun 10, 2012
Andy German
Andy German

More by Andy German

View profile
    • Like