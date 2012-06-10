Becky Sroufe

Coffee Logo

Becky Sroufe
Becky Sroufe
  • Save
Coffee Logo coffee espresso cup elegant steam brown
Download color palette

A quick update to the previous design

2464db0f4fe02008287b20803adbb1ca
Rebound of
Cup O Joe
By Becky Sroufe
View all tags
Posted on Jun 10, 2012
Becky Sroufe
Becky Sroufe

More by Becky Sroufe

View profile
    • Like