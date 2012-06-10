Ross MacKintosh

Favourite

Ross MacKintosh
Ross MacKintosh
  • Save
Favourite favourite iphone logo list map location app
Download color palette

Something I worked on awhile ago... might still be released in to the wild someday soon!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 10, 2012
Ross MacKintosh
Ross MacKintosh
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Ross MacKintosh

View profile
    • Like