Ross MacKintosh

Pilates Edit Class

Ross MacKintosh
Ross MacKintosh
  • Save
Pilates Edit Class pilates iphone wood app edit tab
Download color palette

In the Pilates app you have the ability to edit a class and then play the video back.... you can even save multiple versions of that class ;-)

View all tags
Posted on Jun 10, 2012
Ross MacKintosh
Ross MacKintosh
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Ross MacKintosh

View profile
    • Like