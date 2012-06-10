Mattox Shuler

Proto Typeface

Just finished designing my first typeface called Proto. Like a fresh scoop of neapolitan ice cream, it comes in three delicious flavors (Filled, Hollow, and Striped). Mix and match, or fly solo with just one.

Download it for free here and let me know what you think!

Posted on Jun 10, 2012
Type design through Fort Foundry.

