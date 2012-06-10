Jessica Levitz

Vow Muse Logo

Jessica Levitz
Jessica Levitz
  • Save
Vow Muse Logo design identity logo
Download color palette

I am working on logo designs for vow muse, a company that helps people write their wedding vows, speeches etc. What do you think? feedback welcome!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 10, 2012
Jessica Levitz
Jessica Levitz

More by Jessica Levitz

View profile
    • Like