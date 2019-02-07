ZORAQ - Packing your suitcase, is all you need to do! - Luggage

ZORAQ - Packing your suitcase, is all you need to do!

2017

-

TV commercial for ZORAQ, a flight ticket and hotel reservation platform headquartered in Iran.

ZORAQ started off as a simple travel agency, today it’s one of the largest flight ticket and foreign hotel reservation platforms in Iran. ZORAQ also narrowed down its services to foreign hotel reservation and domestic and international flight which gives more focus on these subjects.

-

Client: www.zoraq.comMotion designer: Amir Parva

Narrator: Soheil Salamat

-

www.parvastudio.com