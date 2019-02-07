ZORAQ - Packing your suitcase, is all you need to do! - Luggage

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
ZORAQ - Packing your suitcase, is all you need to do!
2017
-
TV commercial for ZORAQ, a flight ticket and hotel reservation platform headquartered in Iran.
ZORAQ started off as a simple travel agency, today it’s one of the largest flight ticket and foreign hotel reservation platforms in Iran. ZORAQ also narrowed down its services to foreign hotel reservation and domestic and international flight which gives more focus on these subjects.
-
Client: www.zoraq.comMotion designer: Amir Parva
Narrator: Soheil Salamat
-
www.parvastudio.com