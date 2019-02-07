Amir Parva
ZORAQ - Packing your suitcase, is all you need to do! - Cover

ZORAQ - Packing your suitcase, is all you need to do! - Cover suitcase luggage tv commercial traveling 3d illustration illustration c4d cinema 4d motion graphics motion designer motion design motion
ZORAQ - Packing your suitcase, is all you need to do!
2017
TV commercial for ZORAQ, a flight ticket and hotel reservation platform headquartered in Iran.
ZORAQ started off as a simple travel agency, today it’s one of the largest flight ticket and foreign hotel reservation platforms in Iran. ZORAQ also narrowed down its services to foreign hotel reservation and domestic and international flight which gives more focus on these subjects.
Client: www.zoraq.comMotion designer: Amir Parva
Narrator: Soheil Salamat
Full video:
