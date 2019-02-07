Cowbell

City of Pau - Ident & Motion Package

City of Pau - Ident & Motion Package branding concept after effects ux ident design icon logo branding typography animography ui after affects vector flat illustration motion design motion art direction animation 2d
We created a motion package for the City of Pau (South of France) based on the brand new identity made by Graphéine.

Agency - Graphéine (www.grapheine.com)
Video footage - Michel Malvezin (www.michel-malvezin.fr)

More here : https://cowbell.studio/city-of-pau-motion

Cowbell
