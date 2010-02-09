Davin Risk

Microfarmer Final

Microfarmer Final brown coffee vitrina plants drawing
This is the 99% final version. We’re going to print on an AA tri-blend “coffee” tee in a dark brown.

The final illustration had some vector tweaks to try and balance things a bit better and we switched from Cubanica’s North Bergen to their Vitrina for the text.

Posted on Feb 9, 2010
