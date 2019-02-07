Hello everyone,

especially people who're interested in climate change news, and all the stuff connected with Global Warming!

I've created an concept application for the most popular website in Poland dedicated to climate changes news, facts, and myths, run by Polish scientists.

One day I was looking for that kind of app in the Google Play store and I haven't found anything similar, so I hope such a project will be built in the near future.

Now I can only invite you on their official website naukaoklimacie.pl, unfortunately, unavailable in other languages than polish.

Check full presentation on my Behance profile:

https://www.behance.net/gallery/75975735/Climate-News-concept-app

