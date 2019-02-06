Ali Sayed

Vaye - Landing Page | Full Preview

Vaye - Landing Page | Full Preview user flow journey credit debit card product landing page desktop financial gradient illustration landing page isometric website ui ux design creative minimal colorful photography google apple microsoft unopie design agency ecology tree plant plant environment shadow
  1. dingding-pre.jpg
  2. dingding.jpg

Hey guys 👋

Here is another full preview of a landingpage from the project Vaye. Tried playing with visually pleasing, attractive colors and keep it simply cool. Hope you'll find it interesting.

Thanks for watching! :)

