Mouse Pad Mockups Set

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
• Full presentation on rebrandy.net
• Full presentation on Creative Market
• Download from Gumroad
Product includes:
• psd with rectangular mouse pad (side and top view);
• psd with round mouse pad (side and top view);
• help files (video tutorials);
Editable elements:
• mouse pad color and design;
• glossiness;
• shadow;
• pad trickness color;
• background color and design;