Alexandr Bognat

Mouse Pad Mockups Set

Mouse Pad Mockups Set rubber gaming rug mouse pad desk control table pc pad click mousepad mat computer mouse accessory design mock up download psd mockup
$6.99
Available on rebrandy.net
Full presentation on rebrandy.net
Full presentation on Creative Market
Download from Gumroad

Product includes:
• psd with rectangular mouse pad (side and top view);
• psd with round mouse pad (side and top view);
• help files (video tutorials);

Editable elements:
• mouse pad color and design;
• glossiness;
• shadow;
• pad trickness color;
• background color and design;

