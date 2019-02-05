Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Veronica Pisano

Jang Geum

Jang Geum google illustration texture windows dress royals korean physician
Jang Geum was the first, personal female doctor of a Korean king in the 16th Century.

Work done as part of a series for Google Earth's Iconic Women of Science g.co/womenofscience.

Posted on Feb 5, 2019
