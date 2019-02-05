Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Alexandr Bognat

Rhombus Keychain Mockup

Rhombus Keychain Mockup
Download color palette
  1. 1_-_crtv_mrkt.jpg
  2. 4.jpg
  3. 3.jpg
  4. 2.jpg
  5. 1_-_crtv_mrkt.jpg
  6. 5.jpg

Price
$4.99
Good for sale
Product includes:
• psd with rhombus keychain (side and top view);
• help files (video tutorials);

Editable elements:
• keychain color and design;
• lighting;
• shadow;
• background color, design and side light;

