Exploded View E.T.

Exploded View E.T. vector illustration digital illustration skull skelaton explosion etmovie spielberg movie ufo alien extraterrestrial e.t.
I've been alway scared of E.T. I remember seeing the movie in the cinema when I was seven and I hated it. I hated it even since. I knew I had to do something about this so I examined the poor guy's head. It's no that scary now.

