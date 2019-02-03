Coffee Point of Sale Concept

Trending designs to inspire you
As time has passed, I’ve decided to release this concept which was initially part of a design challenge.
The main aim was to simplify the user-interface by reducing cognitive load due to decreased cognitive abilities as the user's day progresses.
Consequent version coming soon.
Background image references a coffee shop by Kafeterija, https://www.kafeterija.com.