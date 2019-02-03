Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Coffee Point of Sale Concept

Coffee Point of Sale Concept sketch app sketch branding branding design branding concept user-experience ipad concept product design interface design point of sale pos coffee coffee app
As time has passed, I’ve decided to release this concept which was initially part of a design challenge.

The main aim was to simplify the user-interface by reducing cognitive load due to decreased cognitive abilities as the user's day progresses.

Consequent version coming soon.

Background image references a coffee shop by Kafeterija, https://www.kafeterija.com.

    • Like