Swipe Animation for Religious App

Hello folks! Check out a new animation!
The app is a digital notebook for Religious people that brings an intelligent way of keeping the prayers, sharing them with fellows and commenting.
The following screen shows how easily you can delete a selected task from your list by just swiping it to the left side.
Created by Anastasia Martyan
Special thanks to Adam - he gave us some valuable inspiration.
We share experience in designing interfaces for healthcare startups 🏥, give insights into developing an app for pet owners 🐈, and reveal the secrets of coming up with a competitor to famous services 🤩
Keep in touch and check out our recent news 💜
