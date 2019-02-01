tubik

Bennet Tea: Design Case Study

Bennet Tea: Design Case Study promo design drink marketing beverage geometry pattern case study packaging design packaging logo identity brand design tea animation typography branding motion illustration graphic design design
Time for tea with a pinch of elegance: we've shared the case study on design for Bennett tea showing the details on logo, identity and UI. Sophisticated geometry, elegant palette, and original typography—that’s what the designer chose for this project. So, welcome to check the full design presentation on Behance.

