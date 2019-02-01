Etienne Barbedette

Ed Banger Records animation

Hey,

Here’s the animation of my last shot, the idea was to work on the representation of speed. For this, I distorted the album covers (classic) and add vertical pixel sorting as if the photo « drooled » a bit.

