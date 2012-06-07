J.R. Schmidt

Clouds

J.R. Schmidt
J.R. Schmidt
  • Save
Clouds 3d isometric illustration polygons castle sky clouds neonmob
Download color palette

Another piece created for NeonMob.
http://www.neonmob.com/r/SOZ31/

View all tags
Posted on Jun 7, 2012
J.R. Schmidt
J.R. Schmidt

More by J.R. Schmidt

View profile
    • Like