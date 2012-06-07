Connor Gaughan

Clear Search - Animated

Clear Search - Animated clear search search animated css3 input wip
A work in progress -- CSS3 transitional animation on hover.

Trying to figure out what direction works best for the "clear" to roll in. Top to bottom doesn't look right. What do you think of this version?

Posted on Jun 7, 2012
