Armored Vehicle (with friend)

Armored Vehicle (with friend) armored vehicle police bird clouds newspaper cover pattern grass guns illustration vector
This is for the cover of the Helena Vigilante for an article on armored vehicles in Montana's small capital city police force. I couldn't resist adding some cute fluffy clouds and a small avian passenger.

http://helenavigilante.com/archives/7373

