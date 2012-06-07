Matthew Koyak

Shirt Shot

Matthew Koyak
Matthew Koyak
  • Save
Shirt Shot design shirt grunge t-shirt volleyball event screen print
Download color palette

Spending lunch working on a shirt design for a local volleyball tourney. I find that peppering in a project like this helps reset my mind when I'm stumped on other work.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 7, 2012
Matthew Koyak
Matthew Koyak

More by Matthew Koyak

View profile
    • Like