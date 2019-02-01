Nuno Melo - Logo Design

🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
I like getting out of the comfort zone, and i had to get out of it in order to create a type based logo for Nuno. Very glad i made that decision, because we love the end result 👌
The only question i have remaining is: should i go coloured for this one, or should i opt for the monochrome version? (check out the attachment) 🤔
📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com