Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Wisecraft

Nuno Melo - Logo Design

Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Hire Me
  • Save
Nuno Melo - Logo Design typography brand identity lettermark negative space logotype designer smart mark branding logomark type symbol tipografia portugal simple font mark nuo letters nuno monogram minimal branding letters creative logotype logotypedesign orange logo design identity designer identidade de marca flat 2d geometric
Nuno Melo - Logo Design typography brand identity lettermark negative space logotype designer smart mark branding logomark type symbol tipografia portugal simple font mark nuo letters nuno monogram minimal branding letters creative logotype logotypedesign orange logo design identity designer identidade de marca flat 2d geometric
Download color palette
  1. nuno-melo-drib-01.jpg
  2. nuno_melo_-_print_material.jpg

I like getting out of the comfort zone, and i had to get out of it in order to create a type based logo for Nuno. Very glad i made that decision, because we love the end result 👌

The only question i have remaining is: should i go coloured for this one, or should i opt for the monochrome version? (check out the attachment) 🤔

--

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

--

1 01 2 4x
Rebound of
Nuno Melo - Logo Grid
By Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Brand Identities crafted with wisdom.
Hire Me

More by Wisecraft

View profile
    • Like