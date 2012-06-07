🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Ampersand tattoo. Tried to design my own but could never fall in love with the right one. Found this one online last summer and after a good 6 months decided it was the right one for me. Wish i knew who designed it =/