Estudio Goró

Twitterbird

Estudio Goró
Estudio Goró
  • Save
Twitterbird twitter bird logo badge stitched button web icon set social media social network twitterbird vector psd
Download color palette

Just practicing new techniques with vector forms, gradients and blur. But honestly, we don't like it.
-
Anyway, see our set of social badges!

http://estudiogoro.org/badges

Fa947667680bf945db9914e4fb0578bd
Rebound of
TwitterBird Badge
By Estudio Goró
Estudio Goró
Estudio Goró

More by Estudio Goró

View profile
    • Like