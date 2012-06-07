Stephen Revesz

My take on: Dynamic Badge

Stephen Revesz
Stephen Revesz
  • Save
My take on: Dynamic Badge iphone badge ios6!! linen notifications
Download color palette

The idea for a dynamic badge in iOS is really great and I simply wanted to recreate it in a way I believe Apple would have made it.

Re-uploaded because it wasn't centered properly.

Dynamic badge still
Rebound of
Dynamic Badge
By Joost van der Ree
View all tags
Posted on Jun 7, 2012
Stephen Revesz
Stephen Revesz

More by Stephen Revesz

View profile
    • Like