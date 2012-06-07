Akemi Hong

Summertime Sharing

summer surfboard buttons magic hour beach scene illustration
Working on a microsite for a client. It's got a "share" component that I wanted to visualize as something different than the usual rounded-square button. Next step is to add sand textures and a maybe a fim grain quality to the image. Does this make you think of the Summer of '69?

Posted on Jun 7, 2012
