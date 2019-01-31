FLPPR - Post Editor

Here is the post editor for The Belford Group's FLPPR CMS.

It utilizes CKEditor for the text editing along with custom plugins that integrate CKEditor with FLPPR.

FLPPR is The Belford Group's custom CMS for building detailed and modular websites with ease.

While FLPPR originally used SmartAdmin, I replaced everything with original plugins and used Bootstrap 4 as a base to flesh out our own system.

Screenshot is from a development build and has been edited.

Uses Bootstrap 4 for the base and FontAwesome for the icons.

