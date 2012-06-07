David Silberbauer

Nigel S Self Conflict1

Nigel S Self Conflict1 illustration character design book drawing sketching line ink worried worms eyes
im busy with this illustration for a personal project. The guy is meant to look worried as his dad wants him to go to war. I'm very open to some crit here if you think, colours, lines technique could be better or different.

Posted on Jun 7, 2012
