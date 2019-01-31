FLPPR - Page Builder

Here is the page builder for The Belford Group's FLPPR CMS.

It allows a user to modify any portion of their website's pages by manipulating blocks, rows, and components. Inspired by the popular Wordpress theme "Divi", I sought to improve upon their concept while trying to make it our own.

FLPPR is The Belford Group's custom CMS for building detailed and modular websites with ease.

While FLPPR originally used SmartAdmin, I replaced everything with original plugins and used Bootstrap 4 as a base to flesh out our own system.

Screenshot is from a development build and has been edited.

Uses Bootstrap 4 for the base and FontAwesome for the icons.

