Andrew Terpening

Aspect Eleven - Live

Andrew Terpening
Andrew Terpening
  • Save
Aspect Eleven - Live live launch aspect eleven andrew terpening site web website design graphic logo
Download color palette

Yes! It is finally here! After spending a couple months trying to figure everything out and getting it all to work, it is done!

Check it out and let me know what you think!
http://aspecteleven.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 7, 2012
Andrew Terpening
Andrew Terpening

More by Andrew Terpening

View profile
    • Like