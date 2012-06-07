Mark Goodyear

dribbble invite
I have 2 Dribbble invites to give away.

Just follow me on Twitter and send a menton with a link to your portfolio, or a 400x300 shot of your best piece. I'll send invites out early next week.

Go go go!

Posted on Jun 7, 2012
