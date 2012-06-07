Tiffany Smith

Local Business Expo - Save The Date

Tiffany Smith
Tiffany Smith
Hire Me
  • Save
Local Business Expo - Save The Date banner advertisement typography yellow save the date business expo
Download color palette

Just a little print/web banner I made for a local business expo. The yellow is my favorite part.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 7, 2012
Tiffany Smith
Tiffany Smith
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Tiffany Smith

View profile
    • Like