Tiffany Smith

Wyoming SBC Logo

Tiffany Smith
Tiffany Smith
Hire Me
  • Save
Wyoming SBC Logo logo eagle mountain wyoming southern baptist
Download color palette

What a fun project this was! It's a pleasure to totally revive a client's identity when they essentially have none. I can't wait to work on their printed materials, too.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 7, 2012
Tiffany Smith
Tiffany Smith
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Tiffany Smith

View profile
    • Like