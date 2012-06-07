Eliza Hack

Be You, Not Them

Be You, Not Them hand lettering freehand typography type motivational monday handdrawn letters script color hand drawn motivational monday lettering colors hand letters
Motivational Monday

Sometimes Mondays can be the worst! This is a series of hand drawn and typeset quotes, lyrics, or interesting sayings to get you inspired, pumped up, and ready to kick Monday's behind!

More at www.ecerdeiros.com/MotivationalMonday.php

